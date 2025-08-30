Matcha craze stirs concern among Japan’s tea masters

Clad in a pale green kimono, tea ceremony instructor Keiko Kaneko carefully scoops a small amount of matcha into a porcelain bowl. She pours hot water from a simmering pot and whisks the powdered tea into a vibrant green froth using a bamboo whisk. Each gesture, deliberate and fluid, is part of sado – the Japanese way of tea – a practice rooted in Zen philosophy and centuries-old tradition.

This serene ritual contrasts sharply with the booming popularity of matcha beyond the tea house. Once reserved for meditative ceremonies, matcha now flavours everything from lattes and frappuccinos to cakes and chocolate bars.

Why Japan’s tea masters worry about the matcha craze

“No one knows who started the global matcha boom,” says Kaneko, “but it’s everywhere now.” For practitioners like her, the sudden commercialisation of this ceremonial tea is both fascinating and unsettling.

A booming market

Matcha is not just another type of green tea. It is cultivated in shade, steamed, dried and ground into an ultra-fine powder, often by stone mills – a process requiring time and skill. Unlike standard sencha leaves, converting crops to matcha production involves considerable investment, and many farmers hesitate to commit in case the trend fades.

To support the shift, Japan’s agricultural ministry is offering farmers specialised machinery, soil assistance, financial aid and guidance. “We don’t want this to end as a fad. Our goal is to make matcha a standard flavour and a strong Japanese global brand,” says Tomoyuki Kawai from the ministry’s tea division.