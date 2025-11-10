Decoding ‘a pinch of salt’ method of seasoning

A pinch is often compared to two other approximated forms of measurement, namely, a smidgen and a dash. A dash is equivalent to when you take some sauce or juice from the pack in the first go. A dash also refers to the use of salt and pepper shakers on the table which is more than a pinch in measurement.

A smidgen on the other hand, is possibly the smallest amount to measure. It is usually picked up in your fingertips. This can be in the case of using very strong ingredients like nutmeg or wasabi, or it is also used to grab a small amount of the dish itself to do a taste check.

Thus, in cooking, all three forms of approximate measurements are important and used in our daily life to elevate the flavours of the dish.