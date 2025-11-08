Broth and stock: 3 differences between the two

While often used interchangeably, broth and stock are actually very different from each other in terms of preparation and flavour. Here’s what you need to know about the two.

Simply make it!

Broth and stock can be easily made at home and without any fuss. Broth is made from the meat which may be put it with or without the bones, along with salt and pepper seasoning, fresh herbs and vegetables. A broth after it is ready in 30 minutes to 2 hours is comparatively thin and lighter in taste.

Stock on the other hand is prepared from the bones of the meat. The bones are first roasted and then used to make a stock along with vegetables and some herbs. Due to the presence of the bones which have gelatinous texture, a stock is often thicker. It takes almost 4-8 hours to make a stock, and even longer if you use beef bones.