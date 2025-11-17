Jelly Noodles: What is this unique comfort food from China?

The most common answer that one gets when they ask anybody if they can cook is often the statement that they can cook noodles. While it is mostly understood that noodles come in pre-made packets which need to be boiled with water and some vegetables, it is actually not the scenario in reality. There are several versions of noodles and each different from the other. From Pad thai, to udon and even jelly noodles, they are all different and work well with different permutation and combination of broth, stock , sauce, gravies and more. In China, one of the most popular street and comfort food is the jelly noodles and here’s exploring more about this unique form.
As the name suggests, jelly noodles often show jelly –like characteristics. This includes them being soft, bouncy, and transparent. In fact, they are nothing but thin strips of jellies cut in pieces to give them a noodle-like shape. These are eaten either cold or in room temperature with a spicy or tangy dressing.
What needs to be noted is that there are several types of jelly noodles. The most common one is made from mung bean starch, potato starch, pea starch or sweet potato starch and called Liangfen. When these starches are cooked, they form a jelly-like substance which is then measured into strips and cut length-wise to give it a noodle shape. These are best eaten with chilli oil, soy sauce, vinegar, sesame paste etc. Another kind of jelly noodles is called Liangpi, which isn’t really jelly like but the glutinous wheat or rice base it is made from, makes it resemble a transparent jelly. Sometimes, rice jelly sheets are also added while making the noodle which gives it the colour and texture.
The Konjac Jelly noodles are bouncy, translucent and low-calorie. They are often preferred to be eaten with hotpots or cold salads by those who are watching their weight. The most unique form of noodles which resemble jelly noddles but are actually not, is the marinated jellyfish. These are shredded and given the name of a jelly noodle because of its resemblance to actual jelly noodles. They are often eaten as a cold delicacy.
Thus, these jelly noodles are definitely a street food to cool you down during hot weather. These are low in calorie and fat making it a perfect choice for any who wants to eat healthy. With fun textures and look, and a medley of sweet, sour and tangy dressings, they are already on the list of locals and tourists alike.
For more updates, join/follow our , and channels.