Jelly Noodles: What is this unique comfort food from China?

As the name suggests, jelly noodles often show jelly –like characteristics. This includes them being soft, bouncy, and transparent. In fact, they are nothing but thin strips of jellies cut in pieces to give them a noodle-like shape. These are eaten either cold or in room temperature with a spicy or tangy dressing.

What needs to be noted is that there are several types of jelly noodles. The most common one is made from mung bean starch, potato starch, pea starch or sweet potato starch and called Liangfen. When these starches are cooked, they form a jelly-like substance which is then measured into strips and cut length-wise to give it a noodle shape. These are best eaten with chilli oil, soy sauce, vinegar, sesame paste etc. Another kind of jelly noodles is called Liangpi, which isn’t really jelly like but the glutinous wheat or rice base it is made from, makes it resemble a transparent jelly. Sometimes, rice jelly sheets are also added while making the noodle which gives it the colour and texture.