Are you up for a dinner experience of eating without seeing your meal or the fork? Then explore Blindekuh ("Blind Cow" in German), the first dark restaurant in Switzerland, where your senses step into the spotlight as the lights are turned off. Here, dark is more than just a mood; dark is the meal. You enter, and your phone (or watch) is immediately taken away from you. You are then escorted to your table by a calm-voiced person. Then comes the fun (and occasional chaos): finding your glass, guessing your meal, and realizing you’ve just stabbed a bread roll.

What really goes on in this dark restaurant in Switzerland

Blindekuh opened in Zürich in 1999, long before #dininginthedark was a hashtag. It was a creation of the Swiss foundation Blind-Liecht and wasn't supposed to be a way for sighted people to experience the world through touch, taste, and sound while supporting visually impaired staff.