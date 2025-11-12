Trends

Would you pay to eat in the dark? Inside the mysterious dark restaurant in Switzerland

No candles. No phones. Not even a flicker of light. At Blindekuh, a one-of-a-kind dark restaurant in Switzerland, diners are plunged into total darkness.
Are you up for a dinner experience of eating without seeing your meal or the fork? Then explore Blindekuh ("Blind Cow" in German), the first dark restaurant in Switzerland, where your senses step into the spotlight as the lights are turned off. Here, dark is more than just a mood; dark is the meal. You enter, and your phone (or watch) is immediately taken away from you. You are then escorted to your table by a calm-voiced person. Then comes the fun (and occasional chaos): finding your glass, guessing your meal, and realizing you’ve just stabbed a bread roll.

What really goes on in this dark restaurant in Switzerland

Blindekuh opened in Zürich in 1999, long before #dininginthedark was a hashtag. It was a creation of the Swiss foundation Blind-Liecht and wasn't supposed to be a way for sighted people to experience the world through touch, taste, and sound while supporting visually impaired staff.

Guests choose from broad menu categories-vegetarian, meat, or surprise-but never know exactly what they'll get. The chefs make fresh, seasonal dishes with bold flavours and complex textures because, when you can't see your plate, flavour has to do all the talking. And yes, you'll talk too. A lot. Stripped of sight, people often find themselves laughing more, listening better, and actually paying attention to each other; a novelty in our phone-lit world.

Why do people keep coming back here?

This dark restaurant in Switzerland doesn't just provide a unique dinner experience; it provides a sensory reboot. Customers call it meditative, humbling, even emotional. Psychologists describe it as deepening empathy and presence, that rare feeling of being totally "in the moment." It's not for everyone, of course.

It's not for everyone, of course. Some find it unsettling to be in total darkness, while others enjoy the whole experience. But you can be sure that you will never see dining the same way again. So when you're in Zürich next, skip the skyline view. Step into the dark at Blindekuh, the only dark restaurant in Switzerland, where you actually learn to just taste with your imagination.

