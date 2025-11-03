Clean eating meets comfort in a new all-day breakfast menu at this restaurant in Chennai

Santé, the spa cuisine-focused kitchen, has recently introduced The Morning Table, an all-day breakfast menu that promises energy and balance at any hour. “It’s all about ensuring that every plate is balanced with carbs, protein, and fibre so you leave feeling light, never guilty,” shares Namrata Marlecha, co-owner of the Chennai franchise. Sweetness comes only from Kandasari sugar or the natural flavours of the ingredients, though stevia is available on request. “The idea is to keep it clean and simple; what’s written on the menu is exactly what’s on your plate,” she adds. “A guest once told us that during her cancer treatment, Santé was the only place she could eat without feeling unwell; feedback like that means everything to us,” shares Jinith Ladhani, co-owner.
We started off with a kombucha, a zingy, refreshing start that woke us and our palate up. Sweet potato pancake arrived at our table next, falling apart delicately, soft and almost pull-apart in texture. The pancake was so soft that the knife was almost unnecessary, each bite effortlessly yielding to just our forks. They were studded with paneer and what seemed to be cilantro, accompanied by a small side salad of cherry tomatoes and lettuce with an in-house lemon vinaigrette. A cilantro pesto acted as a dip, bringing the elements together without overpowering.
The Santa Fe croissant is a heartier affair. Fresh croissant layers hold roasted baby potatoes, mashed avocado, spicy salsa, and arugula pesto, with a delicate stacking that prevents the slippery fillings from sliding away. It comes with a side of tapioca chips that adds texture to the sandwich.
Vellutata is another standout, creamy mushrooms served on sourdough with lightly seasoned potato wedges and a smear of pesto on the side. It is topped with cilantro, a wedge of cherry tomato, black olive, and cheese, offering an earthy, fresh, and creamy experience. The first bite is rich and indulgent, and the creamy interior rewards you after the initial crispness of the crust.
For a lighter option, we chose the low-fat cottage cheese akuri, which comes with crisp multigrain toast and cilantro pesto, incredibly smooth and easy on the palate, yet flavourful.
We tried some from their main menu too; the beetroot and spinach hummus with multigrain khakra chips is a triumph. The hummus is creamy, velvety, and perfectly blended, while the bright pink of the beetroot adds visual appeal. The crunchy Chlorophyll dim sums on Thai red curry are a clever combination. Broccoli, bok choy, baby spinach, and basil are encased in green tapioca sheets and served atop the red curry. The bitterness of the greens is mellowed by the curry, making it approachable even for those not fond of spinach.
We ended on a slice of salted peanut butter mud cake for dessert, a sweet punctuation to a meal that balances wellness, taste, and creativity.
Meal for two: ₹1,600++. 11 am to 11 pm on weekdays and from 8 am to 11 pm on weekends. At Santé, Nungambakkam.
Email: shivani@newindianexpress.com
X: @ShivaniIllakiya