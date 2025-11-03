Clean eating meets comfort in a new all-day breakfast menu at this restaurant in Chennai

Santé, the spa cuisine-focused kitchen, has recently introduced The Morning Table, an all-day breakfast menu that promises energy and balance at any hour. “It’s all about ensuring that every plate is balanced with carbs, protein, and fibre so you leave feeling light, never guilty,” shares Namrata Marlecha, co-owner of the Chennai franchise. Sweetness comes only from Kandasari sugar or the natural flavours of the ingredients, though stevia is available on request. “The idea is to keep it clean and simple; what’s written on the menu is exactly what’s on your plate,” she adds. “A guest once told us that during her cancer treatment, Santé was the only place she could eat without feeling unwell; feedback like that means everything to us,” shares Jinith Ladhani, co-owner.

Chennai’s Santé rolls out all-new breakfast menu

We started off with a kombucha, a zingy, refreshing start that woke us and our palate up. Sweet potato pancake arrived at our table next, falling apart delicately, soft and almost pull-apart in texture. The pancake was so soft that the knife was almost unnecessary, each bite effortlessly yielding to just our forks. They were studded with paneer and what seemed to be cilantro, accompanied by a small side salad of cherry tomatoes and lettuce with an in-house lemon vinaigrette. A cilantro pesto acted as a dip, bringing the elements together without overpowering.