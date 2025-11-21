Zero-waste cooking: What does the term really mean?

Keep these in mind and you will ensure that you have included zero-waste cooking practices in your everyday cooking habits.

Plan your meal

Make your meal plan on the basis of what you have so that you don’t have to engage in buying newer resources. And if you do buy new items, then make sure you can use them up before their spoilage date.

Use head-to-toe of an ingredient

Do you often peel a potato, throw away the peels and use the vegetable instead? The quick way to turn this into a zero-waste cooking is to collect all the potato peels, sprinkle some mixed spices and fry them. This would give you your next binge-watch snack, ready in no time. Similarly, for every item use every part of it. Collect vegetable scraps for broths, citrus peels can be used for adding fragrances and scents, bones can be kept for a bone broth and more.

Proper cooking methods

Try to purchase items which can be eaten raw. Else, opt for cooking methods like slow-cooking and boiling so that the nutrition in the ingredient remains intact. Moreover, cook only what you would consume. Don’t overcook food which ultimate gets spoilt and you have to discard them.