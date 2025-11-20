In Delhi, winter belongs to Indo-Chinese comfort

The other evening, after a silly argument with my husband, we decided to make peace over hot dimsums and a proper Indian-Chinese meal at one of our long-time favourites, Royal China in Chanakyapuri. We have been going there for years, since its Nehru Place days, and even earlier as college students in Mumbai, where its outpost sat just a short walk from campus. There is something tender about returning to places that have fed you through so many versions of yourself. We ordered our usuals: steamed wontons in chilli sauce, corn curd, Char siu pork bao, Hakka noodles, lamb in chilli oil and fried rice. The food arrived quickly, each dish releasing curls of heat. The service was attentive, the flavours bold and comforting, and somewhere between the bite of the chilli wontons and the last spoon of fried rice, our argument simply melted away.

It amuses me how often our moods, disagreements and celebrations draw us towards Indo Chinese food. My husband, who grew up in Kolkata, swears by the Kolkata Chinese of his childhood, and I, who grew up travelling across India and first tasted Sino-Indian cooking in Dehradun and Delhi under the rather grand name of Chinese cuisine, still find comfort in a bowl of hot, fiery chow mein and chilli paneer. Not Mapo Tofu, not delicate regional subtleties, but the nostalgic flavours that feel like home. Another steadfast favourite of ours is Ichibaan in Pandara Road Market, which has stood strong for more than three decades and still serves dishes that make you smile before reaching for the next bite.