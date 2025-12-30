A Body That I Used to Know: Saviya Lopes on care, labour and the Feminist Archive

Knowledge, in this framework, is collective and intergenerational. Lopes learned textile practices from the women in her family in the same way one acquires a mother tongue. Her hands repeat gestures practised long before her. Authorship lies in how these memories are arranged and translated, not in ownership of their source. The archive the body holds, she insists, does not belong to one person.

This refusal of individual genius extends to how historical figures appear across the paintings. Women such as Harriet Tubman, Angela Davis, Sojourner Truth and others are not depicted at moments of confrontation or spectacle. Instead, they are shown sewing, eating, sitting together, sharing food and conversation. The choice is deliberate and risky. Lopes is aware that stillness is often misread as passivity when applied to Black and Brown women. Yet she insists on its necessity. “I wanted these monumental women to have moments of ease, laughter, and nourishment,” she says. To remember them only through danger or suffering is to reduce them to symbols and deny their humanity.

In these scenes, rest is not retreat. It becomes a form of agency, a refusal of a historical demand that marginalised bodies exist only in motion, labour or pain. Lopes does not diminish what these women did; she expands how they are allowed to be remembered.

Care, however, is never romanticised. Lopes is explicit about the paradox she navigates: honouring care as resistance without reproducing the expectation that women must endlessly give. She recalls making an invoice for emotional labour in 2017, an act that left her unsettled precisely because such labour cannot be adequately measured or repaid. The works register this tension. Fatigue is present. The repetition of stitching and painting mirrors the toll of care itself. Viewers are not allowed to consume the beauty of these scenes without sensing the cost borne by the career.

As you move through the exhibition, your role remains unstable. In some works, you stand back as a witness, confronted with fabric bearing the words “erasure is an old violence.” In others, Lopes breaks the frame. An empty chair, a figure turned outward, invites you to sit, to listen, to belong. You shift between observer, guest and inheritor. None of these positions are fixed.

By the end of A Body That I Used to Know, what lingers is not a single image but a recalibration. Lopes asks what has been allowed to fade into the background of history, and who has been expected to carry it without recognition. Kitchens, quilts, bodies at rest: these are not marginal to the story. They are where it has always been held.

You, Me & Them: A Body That I Used to Know by Saviya Lopes on view at Art & Charlie

On view till January 2, 2026

Wednesday - Sunday, 11 AM to 8 PM