Jaipur's City Palace opens a new permanent exhibition, Power & Diplomacy!

Overlooking the quiet inner courtyard of the Chandra Mahal, the Anand Mandir or Abode of Bliss once served as a private chamber where the Maharajas met their closest advisors to deliberate on matters that shaped the destiny of the kingdom. Today, this historic space becomes the setting for an exhibition that examines power as both performance and practice.

Spanning the period from 1727 to the present day, Power & Diplomacy brings together an exceptional collection of objects that illuminate the many ways in which Jaipur’s rulers defined authority, safeguarded sovereignty and navigated shifting political landscapes. The display ranges from ceremonial thrones and weapons of state to manuscripts, maps, textiles, carpets and objects of personal protection.