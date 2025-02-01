Conceptual artist Michael Craig-Martin on his exposure to American art and how technology has helped

Your work focuses on a lot of everyday objects. How do you decide what you want to make the subject of your work?

My basic idea is to draw everything I can, but I only draw things that I think 99 percent of people would recognise immediately and be able to recognise. I don’t want someone to look at my work and wonder what it is. Instead, I want the object to be so familiar that they instantly know what it is. This way, they’re focused on how I’ve represented it rather than trying to identify it.