Reimagining tradition: Pooja Singhal’s contemporary vision for Pichvai Art at India Art Fair 2025

Pooja Singhal, a noted art collector, curator, and revivalist, will present her interpretations of the Pichvai art tradition at Booth D 05 during the India Art Fair 2025, taking place from February 6 to 9. Under the banner of Pichvai Tradition & Beyond, the exhibition reimagines the 400-year-old Nathdwara art form, positioning it within a contemporary framework while preserving its cultural essence.

Pooja's work expands the role of Pichvais beyond their traditional function as temple hangings behind the idol of Shrinathji, highlighting their artistic complexity as collectible pieces. The India Art Fair, once focused solely on contemporary art, has increasingly incorporated traditional art forms, a shift that Pooja's efforts exemplify. Her approach integrates traditional elements with modern aesthetics, as seen in her reinterpretation of the Pichvai within the jharokha, an architectural feature from the Haveli of Shrinathji. Another example is her greyscale rendition of the 24 Swaroop composition, framed in pastel yellow, offering a departure from conventional styles while maintaining its symbolic integrity.

The collection includes a work inspired by an antique textile, rendered in soft yellows and off-whites, depicting darshan within a temple setting. This adaptation reflects Pooja’s ability to present Pichvai compositions in ways that engage a wide range of collectors. By juxtaposing historical traditions with contemporary techniques and palettes, the exhibition explores the evolving versatility of the art form.

Pooja views Pichvai art as a convergence of raag (music), bhog (food), and shringar (adornment), aiming to make this legacy accessible to contemporary audiences. Her curatorial approach extends beyond the visual, incorporating sensory and experiential elements to enhance cultural engagement. Previous editions of the India Art Fair featured Pichvai Tradition & Beyond booths in traditional earthy tones of rust and mustard yellow, while in 2024, the presentation shifted to off-white and gold. The 2025 edition will introduce a pastel backdrop, further reimagining the display of these traditional artworks.

Beyond the visual experience, Pooja’s exhibitions have included gastronomic traditions, such as serving Nathdwara prashad in earthenware and offering modern reinterpretations of Marwari cuisine. These elements contribute to a holistic narrative that parallels the thematic and aesthetic depth of Pichvai art.

The exhibition at India Art Fair 2025 will highlight Pooja’s engagement with heritage art forms, presenting a dialogue between historical tradition and contemporary expression.