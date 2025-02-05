The making of an abstractionist

An exhibition on Bimal Das Gupta showcased recently at Dhoomimal Gallery and Gallery Silver Scapes has prompted discussions on his paintings. Das Gupta was one of India’s earliest abstractionists and 2025 marks his 30th death anniversary. We map his six-decade-long artistic journey through a conversation with his friends.

Although he had an interest in the arts and crafts, Das Gupta’s study of a course at the Government College of Art and Craft in Kolkata was halted by the sudden outbreak of World War II. Though it halted his ambitions, fate had some other plans for him. He became the assistant director-in-charge of the British war magazine Victory, during World War II. A few days later, Das Gupta started working with the Dhoomimal Gallery. This was 1939. His association with the gallery remained intact till his end in 1995.

As an artist, Das Gupta tried his hands in multiple genres. What differentiated him from his contemporaries was that he did not follow the then tradition and interest in realism, mythology, and folklore, but Cubism. His sustained work in abstract art was to inspire the next generations.