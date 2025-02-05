The making of an abstractionist

An exhibition on Bimal Das Gupta showcased recently at Dhoomimal Gallery and Gallery Silver Scapes has prompted discussions on his paintings. Das Gupta was one of India’s earliest abstractionists and 2025 marks his 30th death anniversary. We map his six-decade-long artistic journey through a conversation with his friends.
Although he had an interest in the arts and crafts, Das Gupta’s study of a course at the Government College of Art and Craft in Kolkata was halted by the sudden outbreak of World War II. Though it halted his ambitions, fate had some other plans for him. He became the assistant director-in-charge of the British war magazine Victory, during World War II. A few days later, Das Gupta started working with the Dhoomimal Gallery. This was 1939. His association with the gallery remained intact till his end in 1995.
As an artist, Das Gupta tried his hands in multiple genres. What differentiated him from his contemporaries was that he did not follow the then tradition and interest in realism, mythology, and folklore, but Cubism. His sustained work in abstract art was to inspire the next generations.
Das Gupta’s journey has been known not only for the excellence of his art but his artistic rebellion. Manjula Badhwar Mayor, who curated many of his exhibitions, believed his conscious decision to choose abstractionism over contemporary realism and cubism was not only a personal choice but also an act to break free from the existing cultural and artistic expectations.
Highlighting Das Gupta’s interest in fluidity in art, she notes: “Cubism, with its analytical approach to deconstructing objects and forms, may have begun to be felt as too structured or confined for Das Gupta’s artistic vision. As he matured, he seemed more drawn to the fluidity and transcendence offered by abstraction, where he could explore the spiritual and emotional essence of his subjects. This transition could also have been influenced by his travels across Europe and America, and his exposure to global art movements and it blended to form his desire to create a unique artistic identity.”
Inspiring generations
Although Das Gupta tried various techniques in his art, he was also noted for his immense skill in watercolours—a genre of painting in which he blended tradition and modernity. “He won the hearts of many who later decided to step into the world of art,” says Uday Jain, director, Dhoomimal Gallery, who also worked closely with Das Gupta. “His ability to manipulate light, texture, and mood in this medium inspired many to explore its subtleties and challenges. His work demonstrated the expressive potential of watercolours, especially in capturing the ephemeral beauty of landscapes and nature. In addition, his works often embraced simplicity, focussing on essential elements to evoke mood and meaning. This minimalist yet impactful approach encouraged many artists to prioritise emotional resonance over complexity,” he adds.
As this year marks three decades after his death, questions arise whether the artist, once admired by former Prime Ministers VP Singh and IK Gujral, still has any significance left in India’s art circles. Art curator and the director of Gallery Silver Scapes, Vikram Mayor, believes that the timeless aesthetic appeal of Das Gupta’s artwork has made him timeless. “Das Gupta’s works are deeply rooted in the Indian natural landscape, and his evocative portrayals of nature as the creator are an ode to a greater entity. His work remains significant even decades after his demise due to its enduring influence on art and culture with him being one of the first modernists in India to experiment with abstractions, setting the base for a new movement in the Indian art world.”
This article is written by Akash Chatterjee