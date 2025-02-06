Aman Poddar’s art of the slow

In a world that moves at breakneck speed, Aman Poddar’s art serves as a quiet rebellion against the rush. His intricate hand-engraved jewellery and meditative watercolours are outcomes of patience and perseverance. His upcoming exhibition, Dve, his first in Delhi, celebrates the beauty of imperfection, craftsmanship, and the delicate balance between structure and spontaneity—the common thread that runs through both his art forms.
While growing up in Bengaluru, Poddar was introduced to the world of art from an early age. His father, Abhishek Poddar, the well known art collector and founder of the Museum of Art and Photography (MAP), ensured that he grew up surrounded by artists, designers, and creators. This subconsciously shaped his creative interests, but his path was independently chosen, he clarifies.
Major influences
Poddar’s initiation into jewellery making began with an internship at Jaipur’s Tholia’s Kuber, a jewellery brand whose pedigree goes back to the early 1900s, followed by a three-month practical course in bench jewellery at the New Approach School for Jewellers in Tennessee, USA. It was during this course that he encountered engraving, an art form that instantly captivated him. “I’ve always enjoyed intricate work, and engraving is inherently detailed. Within the first hour of that class, I knew this was what I wanted to pursue,” he says.
Mumbai-based jeweller Viren Bhagat and Italian jeweller Giovanni Corvaja have been major influences. At a time when he was uncertain about his career path, both artists’ work left a lasting impression on him and solidified his decision to pursue jewellery design. In ‘Dve’, ‘Genesis’ is a special piece created by Poddar, incorporating techniques he learned during his apprenticeship with Giovanni Corvaja. Beyond these direct influences, Poddar finds inspiration in unexpected places. “Artists can inspire me even if their work looks nothing like mine. Sometimes just being out in nature or having certain experiences sparks creativity,” he says. “But Bhagat and Corvaja definitely deserve special mention.”
The art of handcrafting
“I’m drawn to handmade things,” says Poddar, explaining his deep appreciation for craftsmanship. He finds immense satisfaction in dedicating weeks—sometimes over a hundred hours—to creating a single piece. “Seeing the final product after days of effort is incredibly fulfilling. While working, I enjoy the way my mind goes blank, fully absorbed in the repetitive, meditative process,” he says.
For him, the beauty of handmade items lies in their imperfections. “Handcrafted pieces have personality. They are more emotional, aesthetic, and collectable. Machine-made objects can be beautifully designed, but they often feel commercial, like something off the shelf.” Poddar’s interest in organic patterns also led him to the ancient Chinese philosophy of Li, which explores structured yet irregular patterns in nature. “Take a tree branch—the leaves are similar but have subtle variations in shape, size, or arrangement. That’s what makes it feel organic.” This philosophy is reflected in his work, where patterns exist but aren’t rigidly precise, allowing for natural imperfections.
Slowing down
‘Dve’ is Poddar’s second solo exhibition. It will showcase his gold jewellery collection alongside his watercolour paintings. Though unintentionally named—‘Dve’ means “two” in Sanskrit—it indirectly refers to his second outing and the exhibition’s underlying theme of duality. His jewellery and his paintings, while distinct art forms, both embody his dedication to meticulous craftsmanship and aesthetics.
One of the core themes of ‘Dve’ is the importance of slowing down. Poddar’s creative process embodies this—he has to meticulously file, cut, and solder each tiny element by hand. “With my work, I want people to see the time and effort that goes into creating something by hand,” he says. “When they recognise the level of detail, they start questioning the process. And once they realise just how much time has been invested, I hope it encourages them to slow down and appreciate taking time with things.”
This philosophy, in fact, extends beyond his art—it is deeply ingrained in his way of life. Having practiced meditation for nearly a decade, he credits it as the most transformative influence on his creative journey. “You need a certain level of patience to sit for a month working on something just three centimeters big,” he says. His meditative practice allows him to embrace long hours of craftsmanship without seeking constant external stimulation.
His watercolour series, ‘Please Sit Still’, encapsulates the theme of stillness amidst movement and distraction. The works feature structured grids with small painted circles, symbolising order and calm, contrasted by varied shapes, colours, and orientations that reflect external and internal restlessness. “There’s always movement around us—cars, sounds, endless stimuli,” he says. “And within us, too, our minds constantly crave stimulation.”
As technology advances, handcrafted items are increasingly replaced by mass production and automation. In contrast, Poddar’s work, rooted in the handmade process, stands as a quiet resistance to the growing dominance of machines and digital stimulation. “Resistance is a strong word, but I wouldn’t disagree with it,” he says. “The rise of machines, AI, and automation feels a bit unsettling to me—it’s unnatural in some ways. So, in that sense, my work is a reaction against it.” For Poddar, creating isn’t just about commerce—it’s about the process itself. “I’m fortunate to have the time and privilege to invest in handmade pieces. Of course, my work is commercial, but that’s not the main reason I do it. The act of making is what truly drives me.”
Branching out
Poddar has also never confined himself to a single medium. While jewellery-making has been his primary focus, he has explored embroidery, ceramics, and photography, allowing his craft to evolve organically. His early work in engraving has expanded into sculptural jewellery and paintings, and he remains open to new techniques. “Nothing is stopping me from working primarily in ceramics in the future or doing a collection in ceramics,” he says. “Even within jewellery, I might explore enamelling or inlaying.”
His approach to time-intensive craftsmanship has also evolved. “As a kid, I liked intricacy. I would spend a day drawing and then wonder, what if I spent five days on it? Now, I put hundreds of hours into a single piece. Maybe in a few years, I’ll be spending 500 or even 1,000 hours on a single work—but we’ll see how it plays out,” he says. Ultimately, Poddar’s work is an invitation to slow down, appreciate the handmade, and embrace the beauty of imperfection in a world that constantly demands speed and perfection.
‘Dve’, will be held at Oberoi, Dr Zakir Hussain Marg, Delhi Golf Club, Golf Links, February 7 and 8, 2-8 pm
This article is written by Adithi Reena Ajith