Aman Poddar’s art of the slow

Slowing down

‘Dve’ is Poddar’s second solo exhibition. It will showcase his gold jewellery collection alongside his watercolour paintings. Though unintentionally named—‘Dve’ means “two” in Sanskrit—it indirectly refers to his second outing and the exhibition’s underlying theme of duality. His jewellery and his paintings, while distinct art forms, both embody his dedication to meticulous craftsmanship and aesthetics.

One of the core themes of ‘Dve’ is the importance of slowing down. Poddar’s creative process embodies this—he has to meticulously file, cut, and solder each tiny element by hand. “With my work, I want people to see the time and effort that goes into creating something by hand,” he says. “When they recognise the level of detail, they start questioning the process. And once they realise just how much time has been invested, I hope it encourages them to slow down and appreciate taking time with things.”

This philosophy, in fact, extends beyond his art—it is deeply ingrained in his way of life. Having practiced meditation for nearly a decade, he credits it as the most transformative influence on his creative journey. “You need a certain level of patience to sit for a month working on something just three centimeters big,” he says. His meditative practice allows him to embrace long hours of craftsmanship without seeking constant external stimulation.

His watercolour series, ‘Please Sit Still’, encapsulates the theme of stillness amidst movement and distraction. The works feature structured grids with small painted circles, symbolising order and calm, contrasted by varied shapes, colours, and orientations that reflect external and internal restlessness. “There’s always movement around us—cars, sounds, endless stimuli,” he says. “And within us, too, our minds constantly crave stimulation.”

As technology advances, handcrafted items are increasingly replaced by mass production and automation. In contrast, Poddar’s work, rooted in the handmade process, stands as a quiet resistance to the growing dominance of machines and digital stimulation. “Resistance is a strong word, but I wouldn’t disagree with it,” he says. “The rise of machines, AI, and automation feels a bit unsettling to me—it’s unnatural in some ways. So, in that sense, my work is a reaction against it.” For Poddar, creating isn’t just about commerce—it’s about the process itself. “I’m fortunate to have the time and privilege to invest in handmade pieces. Of course, my work is commercial, but that’s not the main reason I do it. The act of making is what truly drives me.”