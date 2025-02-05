This art museum in Delhi celebrates Gulammohammad Sheikh’s work through a retrospective exhibition

The exhibition will explore the diverse range of his artworks such as gouaches, oil paintings, pen and ink drawings, graphic prints to digital collages, accordion books, poems, photographs, ceramic sculptural objects to large-scale structures and installations such as the Kaavad. It will also encompass Sheikh’s poetry, pedagogical writings, letters, and early publications, such as the magazines he collaborated on with Bhupen Khakhar. KNMA will exclusively exhibit his sketchbooks and notebooks—filled with notations and preliminary sketches that offer a rare glimpse into his creative process.

Sheikh has been an eminent figure in the artistic sphere, who received the Padma Shri in 1983 and Padmabhushan in 2014 for his contributions in the field of art. His artistic approach is a comprehensive integration of the past and the contemporary depiction of cultural and art history that decipher personal realms and foster storytelling.