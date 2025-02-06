Ratnadeep Adivrekar’s exhibition in New Delhi blends magical realism and surrealism

I Remember You from Tomorrow which has been thoughtfully curated by Abhijeet Gondkar also marks Adivrekar’s first solo exhibition in the Capital. It covers two floors of display including large paintings and many artworks where paper is the prime medium.

While colourful paintings, personal experiences, relationship between the self, world and time have always been Adivrekar’s forte, through this exhibition he has further expanded his ideas to the realm of devotion and spirituality. The titular work, synonymous with the name of the exhibition itself, I Remember You from Tomorrow, draws from the Fluxus period, mythological folklore and engages in subtle modernism and mythmaking, making it a one-of-a-kind- artwork to look out for.