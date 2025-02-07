Vikash Kalra’s ‘Contrasting Realms’ art exhibition in New Delhi

Easel Stories Art Gallery has organised a month-long solo-art exhibition, in Arpana Fine Arts Gallery, New Delhi where viewers can delve into the Contrasting Realms: Intersection of Calm & Chaos exhibit, encompassing the artistic masterpieces by artist Vikash Kalra.
Vikas’s world of art is a compelling intersection of the serene landscapes of nature and the chaos of city life. He brings out the utopian convergence of nature’s tranquillity and cityscapes through layers of texture, colour, and form. His artworks represent the paradoxical existence of human beings, immersing viewers into experiencing the harmonious equilibrium of mental peace and the turmoil of the physical world.
What: Exhibition of artworks of Vikash Kalra’s “Contrasting Realms: Intersection of Calm & Chaos”
Where: Arpana Fine Arts Gallery, New Delhi
When: From February 2, till February 28, 11a.m.-7p.m.
(Written by Addrita Sinha)