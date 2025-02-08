Dreamscapes in Delhi: Salvador Dalí’s surreal art arrives in India for the first time

For the first time, a grand exhibition of Salvador Dalí’s works is on display in India, bringing over 200 original pieces to art lovers. This rare showcase offers a deep dive into the surrealist master’s world, featuring etchings, watercolors, and tapestries that highlight his dreamlike vision and technical brilliance.

The collection includes works that explore childhood memories, subconscious fears, and mythological themes. Dalí’s signature elements—melting clocks, optical illusions, and vast dreamlike landscapes—draw viewers into his extraordinary imagination. Each piece reflects his ability to blur the lines between reality and dreams, making his art both thought-provoking and visually mesmerising.