Dreamscapes in Delhi: Salvador Dalí’s surreal art arrives in India for the first time

For the first time, a grand exhibition of Salvador Dalí’s works is on display in India, bringing over 200 original pieces to art lovers. This rare showcase offers a deep dive into the surrealist master’s world, featuring etchings, watercolors, and tapestries that highlight his dreamlike vision and technical brilliance.
The collection includes works that explore childhood memories, subconscious fears, and mythological themes. Dalí’s signature elements—melting clocks, optical illusions, and vast dreamlike landscapes—draw viewers into his extraordinary imagination. Each piece reflects his ability to blur the lines between reality and dreams, making his art both thought-provoking and visually mesmerising.
Years of effort have gone into bringing these authenticated works to India, creating an important cultural moment. Some sketches in the collection are influenced by photographs taken during travels to India in the 1970s, reflecting Dalí’s curiosity about the country’s rich spiritual traditions. This connection adds an intriguing dimension to the exhibition, making it even more relevant to Indian audiences.
The showcase not only celebrates Dalí’s legacy but also highlights India’s growing presence in the global art scene. It brings together collectors, critics, and art enthusiasts, fostering a deeper appreciation for surrealism. Interactive sessions, guided tours, and discussions enrich the experience, making it more than just an exhibition—it’s a tribute to Dalí’s lasting impact on the world of art.