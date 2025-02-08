From police constable to a photographer: The journey of BS Shivaraju

Growing up amidst the scenic splendour of a village in Karnataka’s Ramanagar district, BS Shivaraju aka Cop Shiva, found inspiration in the mythology-infused culture of his surroundings. “The village itself, with its mountains, temple, and mythological theatre, has deeply influenced my perspective,” he recalls.

His grandfather’s involvement in theatre left an indelible mark on him. However, life wasn’t always idyllic. Shiva lost his father at the tender age of seven. Despite such challenges, he held onto his artistic dreams, finally embarking on his creative journey at the age of 30.

Before stepping into the world of art, Shiva served as a police constable — a path born out of necessity rather than passion. “I needed a job to support my family. Being a national junior long-distance runner, I joined the police under the sports quota at 21,” he shares. Over 19 years, Shiva worked across various departments, from crime and traffic to the emergency helpline. Despite the demanding nature of his work, his artistic aspirations remained undeterred.

Shiva’s photography captures the nuanced relationship between rural and urban India. His years in the police taught him empathy and how to interact with people from all walks of life. “For me, understanding and accepting people as they are has been crucial,” he says. This approach has allowed him to connect deeply with his subjects and bring their stories to light.

In his work, Shiva celebrates the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. “Our society is filled with unsung heroes who are invisible in mainstream narratives,” he says. Through his lens, Shiva amplifies these voices, giving them visibility and recognition. His portraits convey not just individuality but also resilience and dignity.

One of Shiva’s most heartfelt projects is My mother Gauri and her many technicolored saris. “The series honours my mother’s journey from hardship to abundance. She once had only two saris but now owns over 300, and she lends them to others,” he shares. By focusing on her saris rather than her face, Shiva’s work becomes a universal ode to the sacrifices and strength of mothers everywhere.