Skip the method

The curator has tried to be “intentional” in what they do — be it selecting the artists for showcase, to the sustainable design of the gallery.

To do this, they turned to Reformary, a research and design lab. Its bio-plasters and bio-cretes (building material made of natural fibres), which enhance indoor air quality and improve the overall built environment, were incorporated.

Most galleries effectively utilise floors, walls, ceilings and elevated platforms to add to the visual allure of an art show where art transcends from the canvas to the space. Method in Kala Ghoda too did an exhibition last year to honour the martyrs of Gaza. The showcase was primarily on a platform in the centre of the gallery in contrast to their other exhibits that have artworks displayed on the walls.

“We don’t force a particular experience, but we acknowledge the flexibility of a space and how it can impact perception,” Arora says on the role of gallery’s space in making a show striking.