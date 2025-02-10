In love with stones

The year 2025 brought many blessings to Adwaita Gadanayak, the director general of the National Gallery of Modern Art, as he received the Padma Shri, the fourth-highest civilian award in India.

As a passionate sculptor, Gadanayak made India proud in Japan when he was invited by Osaka-Kobe, the Japanese Consulate General of India, to visit Japan and make three sculptures in six months. These sculptures were later installed in several places in the country.

Gadanayak has also worked on several important projects in India, including the Dandi March sculpture in New Delhi’s Raj Ghat and Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s statue at the India Gate. In a conversation with The Morning Standard, the veteran sculptor shares his journey and how he got started.