Anjali Venkat reshapes discarded fragments into striking works of art

Anjali Venkat has always believed that beauty isn’t confined to luxury or extravagance. Instead, she finds it in the simple, the overlooked, and even the broken. Through her art, she transforms fragments and discarded materials into pieces that tell a story, proving that what some see as rubbish can hold unexpected charm and meaning.

Anjali, who has been working with glass for years, is deeply inspired by nature, drawing upon its textures, colours, and forms. “Ever since I started as an artist working with glass, everything I have always been attracted to forms in nature, including textures and colours, so the more I am evolving as an artist, the little more my work is becoming abstract,” she shares.

Her latest exhibition titled Dance of the five elements, fragments of expression, embodies this philosophy. With each of the five rooms in the venue dedicated to an element—earth, fire, water, air, and space—Anjali brings her vision to life through both glass and fabric.

Known primarily as a glass artist, Anjali has long worked with reclaimed and post-consumer glass. However, she has also been quietly engaged in a parallel artistic endeavour—working with fabric. “For years now, I have been doing these projects in fabric that I give away. I make quilts for the poor. I also make sensory mats for people with dementia and autistic kids,” she explains. This practice, initially for personal fulfillment, evolved into an artistic pursuit when she realised the potential of leftover fabric scraps. “Over a period of time, the amount of leftover scrap becomes a lot when you are generating so much work. So then I decided to create some art out of it.”