This month-long art exhibition in Delhi explores the interconnections between nature and human existence

Delhi-based arts space—Anamkara Art presents the exhibition Essence & Forms: A Celebration of Femininity, Faith and the Natural World, organised by Gaeaa Leonaa, in the Cube, Max Towers, Noida. The art exhibition aims to provide viewers with an immersive experience of the emotional depths and connections between womanhood, spirituality and the world of nature. Showcasing a distinguished ensemble of contemporary Indian artists, Essence & Forms presents works by Seema Kohli, Jatin Das, Anjolie Ela Menon, Thota Vaikuntam, Ameena Ahuja, R.K. Yadhav, S. Harshavardhana, Swaraj Das, Suvigya Sharma, Niladri Paul, Neeraj Goswami, and renowned sculptor Raj Shahani.

Running till February 24, it ensures the organisers philosophy and commitment to cultivating cultural hubs that nurture artistic expression and engage the local community. It is a must-visit for art enthusiasts and collectors to experience this thought-provoking exhibition, which promises an engaging blend of artistic exploration and emotional depth.

What: Essence & Forms: A Celebration of Femininity, Faith and the Natural World

Where: The Cube, Max Towers, Noida

When: till February 24, 2025,

Timing: 11 am-7 pm

(Written by Addrita Sinha)