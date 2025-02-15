Artist Natasha Datta Roy on her recently concluded art exhibition in Kolkata, her passion for art, and the way ahead

Assam-born artist Natasha Datta Roy’s recently concluded art exhibition at Art Hive in Kolkata, titled Echoes of Her Essence, was about celebrating the feminine spirit. In Natasha’s words, “In a world where femininity is often undervalued or overlooked, this exhibition highlights the need to embrace and respect the feminine spirit, which complements the masculine rather than competing with it. As we navigate a world that undervalues softness and nurturing qualities, the exhibition calls for balance and harmony.”

The exhibition had three series, namely Monpakhi, a series of nine paintings that depicted the journey of a woman in love; Nitya Shakti, another set of nine paintings that highlighted the various avatars of Shakti; and Tapestry of Life and Nature, which created an almost spiritual connection between human experiences and the natural world. We took some time out for a chat with Natasha about the paintings, delving deeper into their meanings and her passion for art.

Excerpts