Artist Natasha Datta Roy on her recently concluded art exhibition in Kolkata, her passion for art, and the way ahead
Assam-born artist Natasha Datta Roy’s recently concluded art exhibition at Art Hive in Kolkata, titled Echoes of Her Essence, was about celebrating the feminine spirit. In Natasha’s words, “In a world where femininity is often undervalued or overlooked, this exhibition highlights the need to embrace and respect the feminine spirit, which complements the masculine rather than competing with it. As we navigate a world that undervalues softness and nurturing qualities, the exhibition calls for balance and harmony.”
The exhibition had three series, namely Monpakhi, a series of nine paintings that depicted the journey of a woman in love; Nitya Shakti, another set of nine paintings that highlighted the various avatars of Shakti; and Tapestry of Life and Nature, which created an almost spiritual connection between human experiences and the natural world. We took some time out for a chat with Natasha about the paintings, delving deeper into their meanings and her passion for art.
Excerpts
You had a very interesting set of paintings under Tapestry of Life & Nature where the hair was a major highlight. What made you choose to tell the story through the hair?
I’ve observed how women are often defined by their locks. If cut short, we are scrutinised; if left loose, we are labelled. Many cultures and religions expect women to cover their hair. Thinning hair, greying hair, and everything else are topics of scrutiny when it comes to women. Through these paintings, I subtly protest against how a woman’s choice, even about something like her own hair, is controlled. It’s a call for freedom—to let us wear our hair the way we choose. More than just hair, this work reminds us to embrace our true selves and stay in sync with nature as life unfolds.
Your works are very rich in imagery and symbolism. Where do you draw your inspiration from?
My inspiration comes from everyday life, the women I meet, and my experiences. Having worked in the development sector and practised law, I travelled extensively— from remote corners of India to bustling cities abroad. However, my paintings aren’t premeditated; they emerge from an inner urge, compelling me to translate subconscious emotions onto canvas. Only in hindsight do I attempt to understand what truly unfolded in my mind. Some of my paintings are also inspired by mythological stories I heard from my aunt, an incredible storyteller. Her vivid descriptions made every tale come alive, allowing me to visualise them as if they were unfolding before me.
The feminine energy highly radiates from your artwork. What does feminine energy stand for?
To me, feminine energy is something without which the world will become dry and barren. Feminine energy and attributes are needed to make this world a better place. We need to embrace and celebrate it and trust nature’s wisdom. Feminine energy is a complementary energy to male energy, and a sync between the two will make the world a beautiful place.
Being born and raised in Assam, how does the tranquil ambiance of the State reflect in your works?
My works are evocative, but never provocative. They aim to sooth rather than stir distress, much like the serenity I find in nature. Perhaps this stems from my childhood, which was deeply connected to nature and profoundly shaped my perspective. Do you remember the first painting you had drawn?
Do you remember the first painting you had drawn?
Yes, I was 4-5 years old; I painted a white horse, standing on its hind leg on a masonite board. Probably inspired after watching a circus in my hometown in Silchar. My Dad hung that painting for years in our living room.
What is your most preferred medium to work with?
Acrylic is my preferred medium but I also enjoy painting with watercolor.
Are you working on new themes?
Yes. Element, based on the five elements of nature; and Echoes of nature, which reflects my experience and perception of places I have visited.
Upcoming Exhibitions
I’m planning another solo exhibition in late 2025. Throughout the year, I’ll participate in several art events and group shows across Kolkata and other cities.