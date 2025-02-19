Artist Bikash Poddar’s solo exhibition in Kolkata is a creative focus on human activities and the vastness of space

The moment we entered Bikash Poddar’s solo art exhibition which was officially inaugurated yesterday at the Birla Academy of Art and Culture, the serenity of the large canvases immediately attracted us visually. The exhibition titled Beyond Serene Horizons was a collaborative effort between Poddar and Easel Stories art gallery in bringing his artistic genius to the City of Joy. Over 50 paintings hang in the wall, each giving a striking visual along with enhancing the vast magnanimity of space.
The artist has played with the primary colour palette with most of the paintings comprising red, yellow, blue and green in abundance. When asked about this, he shares an interesting anecdote, “You would notice, every artwork has a touch of red. In case it doesn’t, then the signature is in red. There’s a story behind this. Almost a decade ago Anupam Kher had come to see my show. He had mentioned that none of my paintings have red colour in them. Since then till today, all my paintings have the colour red somewhere in them.”
He adds, “My technique is also very different from the traditional water-colour technique usually taught. I use the wash technique to paint where the paper is first wet, and then colour is added to paint on it.”
Using water-colour on archival paper, he interestingly depicts the harmony between mankind and nature. Fishing boats, temples, monuments, and basic human actions make up for most of the art works. However, what remains constant is the blend of human innocence with changing patterns of landscapes which sometimes evoke a sense of melancholy or contemplation in the viewers.
He shares, “Coming from North Bengal I have grown up observing jungles, forests, ponds, birds, etc. I have spent a lot of time amidst them. That apart I travel a lot. My brain power is more than computer and everything is safely preserved there. Whatever imagery is required whenever I can also go back to my brain archives.”
Poddar further continues, “Each painting has only as much action as is required for it. It is called the focus point. The rest of the canvas is mostly blank space which is termed as breathing space. This is a composition-practice which I maintain in my artworks strictly.
Beyond Serene Horizons is on display till February 23, 2025 at Birla Academy of Art and Culture, 4th floor