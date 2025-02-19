Artist Bikash Poddar’s solo exhibition in Kolkata is a creative focus on human activities and the vastness of space

Using water-colour on archival paper, he interestingly depicts the harmony between mankind and nature. Fishing boats, temples, monuments, and basic human actions make up for most of the art works. However, what remains constant is the blend of human innocence with changing patterns of landscapes which sometimes evoke a sense of melancholy or contemplation in the viewers.

He shares, “Coming from North Bengal I have grown up observing jungles, forests, ponds, birds, etc. I have spent a lot of time amidst them. That apart I travel a lot. My brain power is more than computer and everything is safely preserved there. Whatever imagery is required whenever I can also go back to my brain archives.”

Poddar further continues, “Each painting has only as much action as is required for it. It is called the focus point. The rest of the canvas is mostly blank space which is termed as breathing space. This is a composition-practice which I maintain in my artworks strictly.

Beyond Serene Horizons is on display till February 23, 2025 at Birla Academy of Art and Culture, 4th floor