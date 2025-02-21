LangFest 2025 is back with its fifth edition!

The festival kicks off with Camera as Witness, a conversation with Ram Rahman and RV Ramani, followed by AI and Language, diving into the transformative power of technology. Beyond Documenting—Artistic Glimpses in Documentaries explores the fine line between art and documentation, while Biennale—Negotiating Art & Identity will challenge the identities we hold through art. It’s No Laughing Matter: Comics and Graphic Novels delves into the profound narratives of comics. To wrap up the day, Naan Savithiri Baiyai Padikiren, a solo play by P Arokia Mary Stella, brings drama to life.

The following day will see People’s Music in the 21st Century, The Artistic Language of Science, and Burn Down Your House | Provocations from Kabir. The festival will close with a few more performances.

LangFest 2025 promises an unforgettable experience, blending dialogue, performances, and interdisciplinary interactions.

Tickets start at INR 175.

February 21 to 23, 11.30 am onwards.

At Seminar Hall, DakshinaChitra Museum.