Sufi legend Sagar Bhatia announces India’s biggest ever qawwali tour

In an extraordinary musical venture, the renowned qawwali virtuoso Sagar Bhatia is set to embark on an unparalleled 15-city nationwide tour, Sagar Wali Qawwali Bharat Tour, from March to June 2025. This highly anticipated tour promises to take audiences on a spiritual journey across both bustling metropolises and intimate cities, where Sagar’s soul-stirring performances will redefine the very essence of live Sufi music in India.

Sagar Bhatia, a towering figure in the world of qawwali, has captivated hearts worldwide with his transcendent voice and profound understanding of this deeply spiritual art. Hailing from a celebrated lineage of musicians, Sagar effortlessly marries the timeless essence of traditional qawwali with modern sensibilities, crafting a sound that resonates with a rare intensity. His original compositions — interwoven with evocative lyrics and mesmerising melodies — have earned both critical acclaim and adoration, establishing him as one of the most prominent figures in contemporary Sufi music.