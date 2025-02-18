Sufi legend Sagar Bhatia announces India’s biggest ever qawwali tour

In an extraordinary musical venture, the renowned qawwali virtuoso Sagar Bhatia is set to embark on an unparalleled 15-city nationwide tour, Sagar Wali Qawwali Bharat Tour, from March to June 2025. This highly anticipated tour promises to take audiences on a spiritual journey across both bustling metropolises and intimate cities, where Sagar’s soul-stirring performances will redefine the very essence of live Sufi music in India.
Sagar Bhatia, a towering figure in the world of qawwali, has captivated hearts worldwide with his transcendent voice and profound understanding of this deeply spiritual art. Hailing from a celebrated lineage of musicians, Sagar effortlessly marries the timeless essence of traditional qawwali with modern sensibilities, crafting a sound that resonates with a rare intensity. His original compositions — interwoven with evocative lyrics and mesmerising melodies — have earned both critical acclaim and adoration, establishing him as one of the most prominent figures in contemporary Sufi music.
This tour marks a pivotal chapter in Sagar’s illustrious career, an opportunity to reach and connect with a broader audience across the Indian subcontinent. Each performance is set to be a carefully crafted masterpiece, offering a rich and immersive experience that blends timeless classics with Sagar’s own innovative works. Joined by a gifted ensemble of musicians, each concert promises a level of musical virtuosity that is unparalleled, ensuring a truly unforgettable night for every soul in attendance.
Echoing his enthusiasm, Sagar says, “This tour is the realisation of a lifelong dream — to share the sacred beauty of qawwali with audiences all over India, on such a grand scale. I am deeply committed to offering an experience that leaves a lasting impression on every heart, every spirit.”
A visionary production by Team Innovation, Sagar Wali Qawwali Bharat Tour will span across cities including Mumbai, New Delhi, Kolkata, Baroda, Mathura, Indore, Raipur, Ludhiana, Goa, Bengaluru, Pune, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, and Bhubaneshwar. This historic tour aims to reignite the flame of Sufi music across the country, fostering a renewed appreciation for this culturally rich and spiritually profound art form that continues to captivate and inspire generations.
Tour Schedule:
Mathura - Saturday, 22nd March 2025
Raipur - Friday, 28th March 2025
Ludhiana – Saturday, 29th March 2025
Goa – Friday, 11th April 2025
Bengaluru – Saturday, 19th April 2025
Pune – Sunday, 20th April 2025
Hyderabad – Saturday, 26th April 2025
Ahmedabad – Saturday, 3rd May 2025
Jaipur – Saturday, 10th May 2025
Bhubaneshwar – Saturday, 17th May 2025
Indore - Saturday, 24th May 2025
Baroda – Saturday, 31st May 2025
New Delhi – Saturday, 7th June 2025
Mumbai – Saturday, 14th June 2025
Kolkata – Saturday, 28th June 2025
Tickets available online.