New Delhi gets a new art gallery with an ongoing debut exhibition

New Delhi gets a new addition to its art scene with the addition of Black Cube Gallery in Hauz Khas. The Gallery launches with its debut exhibition titled ‘Vocabulary of Vision’ curated by Sanya Malik who is also the founder of the Gallery. The inaugural exhibition is one that displays the talents of 25 Indian artists presenting a blend of modern masters and contemporary voices. Works of artists like Himmat Shah, Jogen Chowdhury, Krishen Khanna, Valay Shende, Arijoy Bhattacharya and others find a space in the exhibition. The theme traverses through the terrains of abstract art to social commentaries, each of which displays layered narratives of contemporary India.