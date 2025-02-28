Art

New Delhi gets a new art gallery with an ongoing debut exhibition

The gallery is anticipated to uphold newer and classic voices in art and present them with novel perspectives to the audience
Phaneendra Nath Chaturvedi's The Bougainvillea Flower
Phaneendra Nath Chaturvedi's The Bougainvillea Flower
Published on
Updated on
1 min read

New Delhi gets a new addition to its art scene with the addition of Black Cube Gallery in Hauz Khas. The Gallery launches with its debut exhibition titled ‘Vocabulary of Vision’ curated by Sanya Malik who is also the founder of the Gallery. The inaugural exhibition is one that displays the talents of 25 Indian artists presenting a blend of modern masters and contemporary voices. Works of artists like Himmat Shah, Jogen Chowdhury, Krishen Khanna, Valay Shende, Arijoy Bhattacharya and others find a space in the exhibition. The theme traverses through the terrains of abstract art to social commentaries, each of which displays layered narratives of contemporary India.

Phaneendra Nath Chaturvedi's The Bougainvillea Flower
Between boundaries: Exploring history through art and memory

What: Vocabulary of Vision

Where: Black Cube Gallery, New Delhi

When: till March 13, 2025

Timings: 11 am – 7 pm (Mondays closed)

Art
art exhibition
Art Gallery Launch
Black Cube Gallery

Related Stories

No stories found.
X
Indulgexpress
www.indulgexpress.com