Origin Story is a collective artistic journey of lived experiences, nostalgia and personal identities

Art is a deeply personal journey — sometimes a search for meaning, sometimes an escape, and at times, simply a way to breathe. Origin Story, recently displayed at the India Art Fair, captures this essence by bringing together a compelling collection of works that dive into the personal journeys, memories, and philosophies of its artists. Featuring a diverse group of creators, each with their unique backgrounds and approaches, the exhibition offers a rich exploration of the creative process, vulnerability, and the raw, unfiltered self-expression that defines an artist’s practice.

One of the most striking pieces in the exhibition comes from Adarsh Baji, who presents his first-ever sculpture — a mixed-media piece crafted from fiber, wood, and brass — offering a deeply personal reflection on his experience living with a physical disability. “The four legs supporting a globe symbolise my parents, who gave me life, while the globe represents the world navigate. This work is myself,” Adarsh shares. “My walking sticks are my strength, my pain, and my happiness — all in one. Without my legs, without my sticks, can’t do anything in this world.” His decision to work with sculpture stems from a desire to use symbolism to create a multi-layered expression of his lived experience.

In contrast, Dhruti Mahajan, a law graduate-turned painter, sees art not as a means to communicate a message but as a meditative practice. “ don’t want to convey any message through my work,” Dhruti explains. “ started painting to reduce the chaos in my mind, to reach a stage of thoughtlessness.” Her intuitive and unstructured artistic process is guided purely by emotion, not predefined concepts. This minimalist approach extends to her materials, favouring simple combinations of canvas, colour, and brush or delicate white-on-white paper works featuring circular forms.

“These circles reflect my self-imposed boundaries and my minimalist lifestyle. t’s not necessary for every artwork to be conceptual or to carry a message. Sometimes, why don’t we just look at what is visible?” she muses.

Mayadhar Sahu, originally from Odisha, draws inspiration from his village roots and childhood memories. “My Village Tales series is drawn from my imagination, nostalgia, and many childhood memories,” he shares. The choice of materials adds another layer of meaning, with marble symbolising “one hard material used to create a soft feeling.” His other series reinterprets Odisha’s landscapes, incorporating temple panels and elephant motifs inspired by Bhubaneswar’s architectural heritage. “Odisha is rich in temple architecture, and Bhubaneswar is a city of temples. I am simply remembering my days there through my work,” he reflects. Additionally, Mayadhar incorporates newspaper clippings featuring headlines about him receiving the prestigious Elizabeth Greenshield ward, transforming personal recognition into artistic material. “The newspaper reflects my journey. Every day is new, and every story can become a part of my art.”