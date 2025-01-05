A Princely palette in Pink City

Combining heritage and art perfectly is the Holy Grail of cultural aesthetics. The Jaipur Centre for Art (JCA) situated within the City Palace—the historic heart of fortified Jaipur since the 17th century and home to the former royal family—hopes to create a bridge between Rajasthan’s storied cultural legacy and the evolving Indian art scene.
What is it with Jaipur that attracts endeavours of this kind? The Jaipur LitFest put it on the global map as a venue of culture, intellect and entertainment. PS: Don’t forget the parties and the concerts. The Jaigarh Heritage Festival at Jaigarh Fort is the cultural statement of the 26-year-old Sawai Padmanabh Singh, the scion of the Jaipur royal family. Now there is JCA, which opened its doors to the public on November 23—the brainchild of Singh and longtime friend Noelle Kadar.
The IT Boy of global glamour and polo champ—he Insta-profiles himself as HH Maharaja Sawai Padmanabh Singh of Jaipur—reckons, “Art has the power to connect people across time and cultures. Jaipur’s rich heritage provides a foundation that is both inspiring and uniquely suited to fostering these connections. We hope JCA becomes the platform that celebrates the city’s artistic legacy while welcoming contemporary expressions that resonate across the world.”
For the inaugural exhibition, Kadar enlisted the expertise of her mentor Peter Nagy—founder of the Delhi-based gallery Nature Morte. The show, A New Way of Seeing, boasts an eclectic selection of works by Anish Kapoor, Alicja Kwade, Sean Scully, Dayanita Singh and Hiroshi Sugimoto. “The exhibition explores how artists are constantly transforming and transcending the limitations of materials to evoke something new and fresh each time,” says Kadar enthusiastically.
In spite of its great mix of history, a grand royal past, craftsmanship, timeless traditions and an artistic Western population, Jaipur lacked a dedicated platform for contemporary art. Says Kadar, who has decades of experience in the art world: she has worked with India Art Fair, Art Dubai, NMACC in Mumbai and The Sculpture Park at Madhavendra Palace in Jaipur as creative consultant. “We are in the midst of finalising our residency programme for both emerging and established artists. It is meant to foster meaningful connections between global artists and local communities,” adds Kadar.
Singh is personally invested in the residency initiative. “It is close to my heart, since it embodies our collaborative vision,” he acknowledges. Artists will engage in cultural exchange with local artisans. “They will have access to the Maharaja Sawai Man Singh II Museum’s archives which can help them reinterpret Jaipur’s heritage innovatively. These interactions will enrich the global art scene and shine a spotlight on Jaipur’s enduring relevance as a cultural and creative capital,” he explains. Covering 2,600 sqft of exhibition space, the Jaipur Centre for Art lies within the iconic City Palace complex, which already attracts hordes of domestic and international visitors every day.
Kadar insists that it is both a symbolic and an ideal spot for a collaborative art space. “In real estate, there’s a mantra, ‘Location, location, location’. We have it,” she laughs. “JCA sits within the museum block of the palace, as sort of an extension. Often, when launching a centre of creativity, one of the biggest challenges remains, ‘How do you capture an audience?’ In this case, the audience is already there. Jaipur is a major tourist hub and within Jaipur, the City Palace draws a significant number of visitors.”
The City Palace is more than just an architectural marvel. As Singh recalls, royal mansions were “hubs where artisans, craftsmen, and creators thrived. I am committed to continuing that legacy”, he reckons. He hopes JCA will inspire a dialogue that transcends borders and generations, “leaving a legacy of creativity and collaboration for years to come”. His ancestors would wholeheartedly agree.
Story by Shaikh Ayaz