A Princely palette in Pink City

Combining heritage and art perfectly is the Holy Grail of cultural aesthetics. The Jaipur Centre for Art (JCA) situated within the City Palace—the historic heart of fortified Jaipur since the 17th century and home to the former royal family—hopes to create a bridge between Rajasthan’s storied cultural legacy and the evolving Indian art scene.

What is it with Jaipur that attracts endeavours of this kind? The Jaipur LitFest put it on the global map as a venue of culture, intellect and entertainment. PS: Don’t forget the parties and the concerts. The Jaigarh Heritage Festival at Jaigarh Fort is the cultural statement of the 26-year-old Sawai Padmanabh Singh, the scion of the Jaipur royal family. Now there is JCA, which opened its doors to the public on November 23—the brainchild of Singh and longtime friend Noelle Kadar.