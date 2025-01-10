Art without boundaries

Designuru 4.5 marked the sixth edition of Bengaluru’s renowned festival celebrating art, architecture and design. Organised by the Indian Institute of Interior Designers (IIID) Bengaluru in collaboration with Marble Centre International (MCI), the event highlighted the fusion of art, culture and creativity, with a vision to establish Bengaluru as a global hub for design. The festival offered a diverse range of activities, such as immersive installations, interactive workshops, keynote speeches, displays of award-winning projects and engaging fireside chats, all aimed at redefining traditional views of design. IIID delegates Akshara Verma and Kavita Sastry, tell us everything about the recently concluded festival and what can be expected next.
How was Designuru 4.5 different from its previous editions?
Akshara Verma: We always aim to make every edition of Designuru distinct from the last. This time, we elevated our folly installations by inviting young, emerging designers to express themselves on this platform, using a theme to create small yet nuanced installations. It was evident that everyone thoroughly enjoyed the process of co-creating alongside our trade partners.
What were some of the interesting projects displayed at this edition?
Kavita Sastry: This year, one of the highlights was showcasing seven Bengaluru-based architectural practices shortlisted at the World Architecture Festival (WAF). We displayed their projects and asked them to present as they did at WAF. It was a unique opportunity to celebrate our local talent on a global stage.
Akshara: We had some of Bengaluru’s finest architects and projects on display this year. It’s incredible that seven architects from Bengaluru were shortlisted for the WAF in Singapore, held in November. We had the privilege of hosting them at Designuru, where they presented and exhibited their work in our gallery. Additionally, we showcased the works of Antarya Award recipients, a flagship awards program currently in its second edition. Together, these exhibits demonstrated the transformative power of design for the city.
One of the editions of Designuru was at MG Road, which was more of an open space. This time it took place at Bangalore International Centre. How much do locations matter when it comes to showcasing the projects at Designuru?
Akshara: For us, the location is crucial because Designuru is meant to be experienced in public spaces. The aim is to make design accessible to everyone, and for that, the venue must be open, democratic and free. MG Road, with its vibrant energy, always brings a different kind of crowd, and we aim to alternate between such open spaces and other cultural venues every two years. Bangalore International Centre (BIC) is particularly conducive for hosting programs like this, especially with films, workshops and talks. It has a wonderful network and reach, which helps spread the word. It was also fantastic to see many non-architects and non-designers attend this year’s edition, further broadening our audience.
What is the primary message that you aim to spread through Designuru?
Akshara: Designuru is more than just a festival; it’s a movement. The ultimate aim is to encourage architects and designers to step out of their studios and engage not just with each other but with the public. By doing so, we hope to inspire cities at large to demand better design and shake off the complacency surrounding our built environment. The goal is to demand better quality design in every aspect of our lives.
Can you give us a sneak peek into Designuru 5.0?
Akshara: Designuru 5.0 will mark 10 years of this initiative. We’re planning to expand the impact of the festival beyond just MG Road and the Rangoli Art Center. The vision is to partner with multiple venues, creating a buzzing district that celebrates design. Let’s hope for the best!
Kavita: We’re thrilled about the next edition, Designuru 5.0, which will take place at Rangoli Metro Station on MG Road. The focus will be entirely on education and students, making it an education-centric event.
