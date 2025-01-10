Art without boundaries

What were some of the interesting projects displayed at this edition?

Kavita Sastry: This year, one of the highlights was showcasing seven Bengaluru-based architectural practices shortlisted at the World Architecture Festival (WAF). We displayed their projects and asked them to present as they did at WAF. It was a unique opportunity to celebrate our local talent on a global stage.

Akshara: We had some of Bengaluru’s finest architects and projects on display this year. It’s incredible that seven architects from Bengaluru were shortlisted for the WAF in Singapore, held in November. We had the privilege of hosting them at Designuru, where they presented and exhibited their work in our gallery. Additionally, we showcased the works of Antarya Award recipients, a flagship awards program currently in its second edition. Together, these exhibits demonstrated the transformative power of design for the city.