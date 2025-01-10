This property nestled between coffee plantations, is your perfect escape from bustling city life

Following a quick nap, we headed to Granary, the resort’s multi-cuisine restaurant located at its heart. The ambience combines rustic charm with modern comforts, overlooking serene plantation views. We kept the lunch simple by ordering the Pandi Curry with steamed rice, a staple that we couldn’t think of missing out on. With the flavours on point, we finished off our lunch in no time. After such a hearty lunch, the only place we wanted to be in was our room. We took another nap till evening, one that was badly needed. At around 7 pm, we made our way to the amphitheatre for an evening of cultural performances. What was planned for us was a traditional Kodava dance. It featured the Kodava valaga, a traditional folk dance accompanied by rhythmic drumming and flute music. The dancers were dressed in traditional attire, narrating stories from local folklore, agriculture and warrior traditions. The performance brought us closer to Kodava culture and definitely closer to our dinner time.