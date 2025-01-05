Denwa Backwater Escape: Wild and high

Tucked away from the well-worn tourist paths of Madhya Pradesh’s Kanha and Bandhavgarh lies Satpura’s hidden gem—the Denwa Backwater Escape. While the three-hour journey from Bhopal airport might test your patience, what awaits is an untamed paradise.

Here, far from the madding crowds of India’s famous tiger circuits, you’ll find yourself in a rare sweet spot: a wilderness that hasn’t sacrificed its soul to tourism. This is Satpura’s allure—a tiger reserve that whispers rather than roars.

A glass-framed 3D map at the entrance hut offers a detailed guide to navigating the sprawling 10-acre expanse where softly illuminated lanterns lead to Denwa’s intimate collection of accommodations: eight elegantly appointed cottages and a split-level treehouse.