Visionary photographer Oliviero Toscani passes away aged 82

Oliviero Toscani, the visionary photographer behind Benetton’s groundbreaking and provocative ad campaigns in the 1980s and 1990s, passed away on Monday at the age of 82. His wife Kirsti and their three children announced his death, describing their grief as immense.
Oliviero had been battling amyloidosis, a rare disease caused by abnormal protein deposits in the body. He revealed in August 2024 that he had lost nearly 90 pounds in a year due to the illness, expressing a desire to be remembered for his entire body of work and dedication to his craft.
Oliviero was renowned for creating bold campaigns that challenged societal norms and promoted messages of diversity, religious tolerance, and environmental awareness. His work included unforgettable images like a pope kissing an imam, a priest embracing a nun, and a black woman breastfeeding a white baby. Oliviero’s photography often courted controversy but underscored his commitment to addressing global issues through art.
Born in Milan on February 28, 1942, Oliviero studied photography and graphics at Zurich's University of the Arts and began his career working with prestigious fashion magazines. While his portfolio included campaigns for major brands like Chanel and Esprit, his partnership with Benetton elevated him to global recognition.
Oliviero’s campaigns tackled issues such as anorexia, AIDS, and social justice. Oliviero's legacy remains that of a fearless innovator who used photography to challenge conventions and inspire change.