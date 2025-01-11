American soul singer Sam Moore of Sam & Dave passes away aged 89

Sam Moore, the soulful voice of the iconic 1960s duo Sam & Dave, has passed away at the age of 89. Publicist Jeremy Westby announced that Moore died on Friday morning in Coral Gables, Florida, due to complications following surgery.
Renowned for hits like Soul Man and Hold On, I’m Comin’, Sam and his musical partner, Dave Prater, were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1992. The duo, signed to Stax Records in Memphis, were second only to Otis Redding in their impact on the label.
Their electrifying performances drew from gospel traditions, and their biggest hits, crafted by Isaac Hayes and David Porter, featured the Stax house band, Booker T. & the MGs.
Although Sam & Dave’s popularity waned after the 1960s, their influence endured. The Blues Brothers revived Soul Man in the late 1970s, a rendition that left Sam with mixed feelings as younger audiences mistakenly associated the hit with the comedy duo. Sam also inspired the 2008 film Soul Men, though he unsuccessfully sued over its resemblance to his life.
Sam faced numerous legal battles, including disputes over retirement benefits and his music rights. Despite selling millions of records, he revealed that his pension was only USD 2,285, a reflection of industry practices at the time.
Sam’s struggles included overcoming a drug addiction in 1981, with the support of his wife, Joyce, whom he married in 1982. He credited her for saving his life and helping him rebuild his career. In his later years, Sam performed frequently, appearing at prestigious events like the Kennedy Center Honors and singing for presidents, including Barack Obama and Donald Trump.
He is survived by his wife Joyce, daughter Michell, and two grandchildren