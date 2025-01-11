American soul singer Sam Moore of Sam & Dave passes away aged 89

Sam Moore, the soulful voice of the iconic 1960s duo Sam & Dave, has passed away at the age of 89. Publicist Jeremy Westby announced that Moore died on Friday morning in Coral Gables, Florida, due to complications following surgery.

Renowned for hits like Soul Man and Hold On, I’m Comin’, Sam and his musical partner, Dave Prater, were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1992. The duo, signed to Stax Records in Memphis, were second only to Otis Redding in their impact on the label.