Austrian opera director and actor Otto Schenk passes away aged 94

Otto Schenk, a celebrated actor and director renowned for his traditional opera productions, passed away on Thursday at the age of 94. The Vienna State Opera, where Otto had an illustrious career spanning decades, announced his death.
Otto directed 31 productions at the Vienna State Opera, beginning with Janáček’s Jenůfa in 1964 and concluding with The Cunning Little Vixen in 2014. Several of his works, such as the 1979 staging of Johann Strauss II's Die Fledermaus, remain iconic and are still performed, including a global New Year’s Eve broadcast. Bogdan Roščić, Director of the Vienna State Opera, praised Schenk as a monumental figure in theatre history, highlighting his deep understanding, fearless approach, and genuine care for performers.
At New York’s Metropolitan Opera, Otto helmed 16 productions between 1968 and 1996, including Wagner’s Der Ring des Nibelungen from 1986-89. His staging of the Ring cycle featured evocative designs by Günther Schneider-Siemssen and costumes by Rolf Langenfass, reflecting Wagner’s original vision.
It was celebrated as a romantic counterbalance to more abstract interpretations, such as Patrice Chéreau’s centennial Bayreuth production. Otto’s Ring resonated with audiences, earning critical acclaim and a devoted following, culminating in a televised broadcast in 1990.
Born in Vienna, Otto studied acting at the University of Music and Performing Arts and directed his first opera, Mozart’s The Magic Flute, in 1957. Beyond directing, he acted extensively, performing at the Salzburg Festival over four decades and serving as its head of drama from 1986-88.
Described as a ‘legend’ by Salzburg Festival artistic director Markus Hinterhäuser, Otto’s legacy endures as a vital force in opera and theater. His commitment to honouring original works while captivating audiences cemented his reputation as a master storyteller.