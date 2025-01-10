Austrian opera director and actor Otto Schenk passes away aged 94

Otto Schenk, a celebrated actor and director renowned for his traditional opera productions, passed away on Thursday at the age of 94. The Vienna State Opera, where Otto had an illustrious career spanning decades, announced his death.

Otto directed 31 productions at the Vienna State Opera, beginning with Janáček’s Jenůfa in 1964 and concluding with The Cunning Little Vixen in 2014. Several of his works, such as the 1979 staging of Johann Strauss II's Die Fledermaus, remain iconic and are still performed, including a global New Year’s Eve broadcast. Bogdan Roščić, Director of the Vienna State Opera, praised Schenk as a monumental figure in theatre history, highlighting his deep understanding, fearless approach, and genuine care for performers.