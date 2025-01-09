Renowned playback singer P Jayachandran passes away at 80

Veteran playback singer P Jayachandran, known for his remarkable contributions to Indian music, passed away on January 9 at a private hospital in Thrissur, following a battle with cancer. He was 80 years old.

Affectionately called the Bhava Gayakan (Singer of Emotions), Jayachandran leaves behind a monumental legacy with over 16,000 songs in his repertoire. His voice transcended languages, gracing hits in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi, captivating generations of music lovers across India.