Renowned playback singer P Jayachandran passes away at 80

Veteran playback singer P Jayachandran, known for his remarkable contributions to Indian music, passed away on January 9 at a private hospital in Thrissur, following a battle with cancer. He was 80 years old.
Affectionately called the Bhava Gayakan (Singer of Emotions), Jayachandran leaves behind a monumental legacy with over 16,000 songs in his repertoire. His voice transcended languages, gracing hits in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi, captivating generations of music lovers across India.
Jayachandran collaborated with some of the country's most iconic composers, including G Devarajan, MS Baburaj, V Dakshinamoorthy, MS Viswanathan, Ilaiyaraaja, AR Rahman, MM Keeravani, and Vidyasagar, to name a few. Among his many popular tracks are Anuragaganam Pole, Ninmaniarayile, Ragam Sreeragam, Neelagiriyude, Prayam Nammil, and Sivasankara Sarva Saranya Vibho.
In Tamil, he recorded several evergreen hits with the legendary Ilaiyaraaja, including Raasaathi Unna, Kaathirundhu Kaathirundhu, Mayanginen Solla Thayanginen, and Kathazham Kattuvazh. He also ventured into Hindi with the song Milo Wahan Wahan from the film ADA, composed by Rahman.
Throughout his career, Jayachandran received numerous accolades, including the National Film Award for Best Playback Singer, five Kerala State Film Awards, four Tamil Nadu State Film Awards, and the prestigious Kalaimamani Award from the Government of Tamil Nadu. In 2020, he was honoured with the JC Daniel Award for his invaluable contributions to Malayalam cinema.
Jayachandran is survived by his wife, daughter, and son, and his passing marks the end of an era in Indian music.