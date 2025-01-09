Bollywood mourns Pritish Nandy: Tributes pour in from Kareena Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and others

Bollywood mourned the loss of veteran journalist-turned-filmmaker Pritish Nandy, who passed away at 73 on January 8 due to cardiac arrest. Stars such as Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anil Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, and Hansal Mehta paid heartfelt tributes to the multi-talented personality, reflecting on his contributions and their memories with him.

Kareena, who starred in Chameli (2004), produced by Pritish’s Pritish Nandy Communications, shared pictures from the set on Instagram. The images, featuring her in conversation with the filmmaker, were captioned with a red heart, folded hands, and infinity emojis as a tribute.