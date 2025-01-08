Peter Yarrow, iconic folk singer of Peter, Paul and Mary, passes away aged 86

Peter Yarrow, celebrated folk singer-songwriter and a member of the legendary trio Peter, Paul and Mary, passed away at the age of 86 in New York on Tuesday after battling bladder cancer for four years. Known for their timeless harmonies and social activism, the group played a pivotal role in the folk revival of the 1960s.
Peter co-wrote the group’s signature song, Puff the Magic Dragon, a poignant tale of childhood innocence. His daughter, Bethany, reflected on his legacy, saying, “Our fearless dragon is tired and has entered the last chapter of his magnificent life.”
Peter, Paul and Mary’s impact on music and social justice was profound. The trio released multiple Billboard Top 10 singles, earned five Grammy Awards, and introduced audiences to Bob Dylan’s music with renditions of Blowin’ in the Wind and Don’t Think Twice, It’s All Right. Their performance of Blowin’ in the Wind at the 1963 March on Washington underscored their commitment to civil rights.
Peter was instrumental in iconic moments, including the Newport Folk Festival of 1965, where he convinced Dylan to perform an encore after his controversial electric set. The group’s activism continued through events like the 1978 anti-nuclear concert, Survival Sunday.
Born in New York on May 31, 1938, Peter was drawn to folk music during his studies at Cornell University. Teaming with Mary Travers and Noel Paul Stookey under the management of Albert Grossman, the trio became an overnight sensation with their 1962 debut album.
Though their music often championed justice, Peter’s life was marred by controversy. In 1970, he served jail time for indecent behaviour involving a minor, a conviction for which he later apologised and was pardoned by President Jimmy Carter in 1981.
Beyond music, Yarrow continued to write, including the Emmy-nominated Puff the Magic Dragon animated film. He is survived by his wife, Mary Beth McCarthy, his children Bethany and Christopher, and a granddaughter, Valentina.