Peter Yarrow, iconic folk singer of Peter, Paul and Mary, passes away aged 86

Peter Yarrow, celebrated folk singer-songwriter and a member of the legendary trio Peter, Paul and Mary, passed away at the age of 86 in New York on Tuesday after battling bladder cancer for four years. Known for their timeless harmonies and social activism, the group played a pivotal role in the folk revival of the 1960s.

Peter co-wrote the group’s signature song, Puff the Magic Dragon, a poignant tale of childhood innocence. His daughter, Bethany, reflected on his legacy, saying, “Our fearless dragon is tired and has entered the last chapter of his magnificent life.”