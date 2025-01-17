Bengaluru Comic Con 2025: Comic book artist Rajesh Nagulakonda talks a new launch and global influence of manga on storytelling

If you have come across any of Rajesh Nagulakonda’s frames, you would have realised that he marries the character he creates to deep mythological roots, often finding grace in colours. The artist is also known for his majestic takes on various mythological characters while humanising them with intense emotions, unique styles and colour patterns. In our chat we learn what Rajesh has in store for us ahead of his first BCC attendance.

What are you most excited for at this year’s Bengaluru Comic Con?

This year marks my first time attending Bengaluru Comic Con and I’ll be launching Krishna – The Avatar Divine, a picture book with a comic storytelling style. It’s thrilling to be part of such a lively event and it’s an ideal stage to showcase my work to a diverse audience.

What exciting projects are you currently developing for the future?

I’m currently working on a series of comic books and also developing gaming concepts.

How are Indian comic book readers evolving?

The global influence of manga on storytelling, including in India, continues to grow and it’s exciting to see the new generation of Indian creators embracing its style. The way manga blends deep narratives with striking visuals resonates with many readers. By incorporating manga-inspired elements, Indian creators can attract a broader, younger audience while still adding their unique cultural perspectives. Ultimately, it’s about finding a balance between tradition and innovation to meet the evolving tastes of readers.

Which character would you crossover with one of yours, if you had a chance across any media?

I’d love to try pairing up any of the Indian mythology characters with Wonder Woman.