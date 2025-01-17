Art

Bengaluru Comic Con 2025: Cosplayer Arindam Paul talks about bringing Naruto’s Kakashi Hatake to life

This effort goes beyond just cosplay for the artiste. It’s a creative process and deep understanding of the beloved Naruto character
Arindam Paul's cosplay during the previous edition
Among his many talents Arindam Paul is bringing his A-game to Bengaluru Comic Con 2025. As an avid gamer and anime-nerd Arindam is bringing his unique vision of Naruto’s Kakashi Hatake to life at this year’s event. This effort goes beyond just cosplay for the artiste. It’s a creative process and deep understanding of the beloved Naruto character. Shabaz shares the challenges of bringing his original design to life:

What’s the most challenging part of cosplaying Naruto’s Kakashi Hatake?

Since it’s my original design, the thought process and visualisation before starting to work on it is what I consider to be the most challenging part.

A glimpse from Arindam's attendance in the previous year
What’s your interpretation of this character’s personality?

He is a shinobi (ninja) known as the Copy Ninja. Some ways that I’d define Kakashi are that he is a level-headed teacher and a great leader. He has the 6th Hokage, and he received one of his eyes from his friend Obito.

