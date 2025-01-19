Interactive art on ice: Minnesotans brave the chill for the Art Shanty projects

Despite frigid conditions in Minneapolis, thousands ventured onto a frozen Lake Harriet on Saturday to immerse themselves in art, connect with others, and brave the cold at the annual Art Shanty Projects. This four-weekend event transforms traditional ice fishing shelters into unique art installations, offering interactive and whimsical experiences.

Erin Lavelle, the organisation’s artistic director, explained how Minnesotans view their lakes as communal spaces year-round. “In the summer, people are boating, swimming, or kayaking. In winter, they bike, ski, ice skate, fish—and we create art on frozen lakes,” she said.