Interactive art on ice: Minnesotans brave the chill for the Art Shanty projects

Despite frigid conditions in Minneapolis, thousands ventured onto a frozen Lake Harriet on Saturday to immerse themselves in art, connect with others, and brave the cold at the annual Art Shanty Projects. This four-weekend event transforms traditional ice fishing shelters into unique art installations, offering interactive and whimsical experiences.
Erin Lavelle, the organisation’s artistic director, explained how Minnesotans view their lakes as communal spaces year-round. “In the summer, people are boating, swimming, or kayaking. In winter, they bike, ski, ice skate, fish—and we create art on frozen lakes,” she said.
Now in its 21st year, the event has occasionally been impacted by warm winters but never by extreme cold. This weekend’s temperatures barely rose above single digits, but the lake’s 13-inch-thick ice provided a solid foundation for the lively activities.
This year’s attractions include a knitting pavilion where visitors weave colourful yarn to build its walls, a three-ring circus with live performances, a whimsical Cat World where attendees transform into felines, a “Disco Inferno Hot Box” for dancing, and a film studio for creating short movies. Guests can also enjoy singing, theater, ice biking, and outdoor painting.
Although Minnesotans take pride in embracing winter, Lavelle noted that for 10 per cent to 25 per cent of the 25,000 attendees, the event marks their first time on a frozen lake.
“Getting people to feel connected with friends, strangers, and the winter landscape is our ultimate goal,” Lavelle said. “We want this to be a welcoming social space where everyone feels part of something larger.”
The Art Shanty Projects celebrate Minnesota’s resilience and creativity, transforming its frozen lakes into hubs of community and artistic expression, even in the depths of winter.