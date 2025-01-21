This exhibition in New Delhi takes the audience into the enchanting world of Warli art

Showcasing a traditional interpretation of the age-old art form Warli, are the Vayeda Brothers in their latest solo exhibition called Sacred Lines, presented by Ojas Art. Mayur and Tushar Vayeda have infused captivating visuals and an intriguing storytelling which brings both the worlds- modern and folk / tribal – together through their works. They experiment with newer subjects and ideas while keeping the base form intact.
Sacred Lines explores narratives on myths, stories and knowledge systems of the Warli tribes. It is presented through three sections – Origin, Original and Experimentation. While ‘ Origin’ traces the evolution of the Warli tribe and their culture through motif and forms, ‘Original’ aims to understand the potential that the folk art has as a medium of expression. Experimentation’ on the other hand fuses tradition with modern language highlighting its relevance in modern society and for the contemporary audience.
What: Sacred Lines
Where: Ojas Art, New Delhi
When: till March 23, 2025
Timings: 11 am – 7 pm (closed on Mondays, Republic Day and Holi)