Art

This exhibition in New Delhi takes the audience into the enchanting world of Warli art

A solo by the Vayeda Brothers, the exhibition will keep you engrossed in visual storytelling through an interpretation of this folk art form
An artwork on display at the exhibition
An artwork on display at the exhibition
Published on
Updated on
1 min read

Showcasing a traditional interpretation of the age-old art form Warli, are the Vayeda Brothers in their latest solo exhibition called Sacred Lines, presented by Ojas Art. Mayur and Tushar Vayeda have infused captivating visuals and an intriguing storytelling which brings both the worlds- modern and folk / tribal – together through their works. They experiment with newer subjects and ideas while keeping the base form intact.

Sacred Lines explores narratives on myths, stories and knowledge systems of the Warli tribes. It is presented through three sections – Origin, Original and Experimentation. While ‘ Origin’ traces the evolution of the Warli tribe and their culture through motif and forms, ‘Original’  aims to understand the potential that the folk art has as a medium of expression. Experimentation’ on the other hand fuses tradition with modern language highlighting its relevance in modern society and for the contemporary audience.

An artwork on display at the exhibition
Interactive art on ice: Minnesotans brave the chill for the Art Shanty projects

What: Sacred Lines

Where: Ojas Art, New Delhi

When: till March 23, 2025

Timings: 11 am – 7 pm (closed on Mondays, Republic Day and Holi)

Art
New Delhi
art exhibition
Warli art

Related Stories

No stories found.
X
Indulgexpress
www.indulgexpress.com