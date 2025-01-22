Art

Artist Darshika Singh blurs the line between quantitative and qualitative through her artworks in Mumbai

The Lucknow-based artist with a background in art, fashion design and philosophy tends to blend all these through her works
Deaf Centre by Darshika Singh
Artist Darshika Singh’s new solo exhibition, Lip Service to the Transcendental is currently running at Method, Kala Ghoda till February 9. It is a series of artworks that reflect rhythm and repetition which in turn blurs the line between the quantifiable and qualitative. It is interesting to note that while repetition, which is often linked to perfection and symmetrical, here, is quite a contrast.

While the process remains the same, the final outcome is not quite perfect… and yet complete. Each artwork bends according to whims and fancies embodying in it the elements of memory, fantasy, intuition and more which makes it interact, resist and adapt to its environment, all one once.

The Lucknow-based artist with a background in art, fashion design and philosophy tends to blend all these through her works which focus on repetition, absurdity and the ambient.  

What: Lip Service to the Transcendental

Where: Method, Kala Ghoda, Mumbai

When: till February 9, 2025

