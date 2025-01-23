Here is why the India Art Festival in Mumbai should be on your visit list this weekend

Art enthusiasts in Mumbai should definitely head over to the India Art Festival which is kicking off today and will continue till January 26 at the Nehru Centre, Worli. The Festival is all set to welcome over 40 art galleries and 550 artists with a display of over 5000 artworks across various styles, mediums, themes, and schools.
This year, the festival has an artistic line-up of events including fusion shows, live music, painting demonstrations, film screenings and of course interactions over art.
One of the most interesting events this year is the screening of The Eternal Canvas – 12000 Years Journey through Indian Art which traces India’s artistic journey from pre-historic to contemporary times. It will offer a variety of artworks including abstracts, landscapes, figurative art, folk art forms, sculptures and more.
Around 150 booths will play host to galleries from Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and even international ones like the Gnani Arts from Singapore. Some of the National participants are Gallery Pioneer, Uchaan, Rhythm Art, Pichwaiwala from Udaipur and more.
Visitors will come face to face with artworks from leading artists of global recognition like Akbar Padamsee, Paresh Maity, Jogen Chowdhury, Jagannath Paul, Anjum Motiwala and others. The India Art Festival provides a platform to emerging artists like Dev Mehta, Rahat Kazmi, Bhoomika Dange, Sathya Gawthaman and more. It is home to age-old art forms like Pichwai, Kalamkari, Gond Art and more.
A separate section has been created to allow collectors to directly engage with galleries and artists like Shruthi Challani, Neha Jhunjhunwala, Dr. Lakshmi Sukumaran, and Boopathy Thangavelu to name a few.
Thus, the 13th edition of the India Art Festival takes care to address every part of the art world and makes artists, audiences and collectors come together on the same platform to discuss and start a conversation around art.