Here is why the India Art Festival in Mumbai should be on your visit list this weekend

This year, the festival has an artistic line-up of events including fusion shows, live music, painting demonstrations, film screenings and of course interactions over art.

One of the most interesting events this year is the screening of The Eternal Canvas – 12000 Years Journey through Indian Art which traces India’s artistic journey from pre-historic to contemporary times. It will offer a variety of artworks including abstracts, landscapes, figurative art, folk art forms, sculptures and more.

Around 150 booths will play host to galleries from Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and even international ones like the Gnani Arts from Singapore. Some of the National participants are Gallery Pioneer, Uchaan, Rhythm Art, Pichwaiwala from Udaipur and more.