A Mirror of Life

Art has long been a mirror to society, reflecting its glories and struggles. At the ‘Expanding Horizons’ exhibition, recently held at the Gallery Ragini in Bikaner House, this reflection came alive through a collection of works on canvas, terracotta, and wood. Curated by Ina Puri, the exhibition featured 19 artists exploring themes as varied as materialism, climate change, traditions, politics, and identity.

“This exhibition is not meant to change society. It is a reflection of society—a reflection of people’s lives,” says Puri, highlighting the essence of the exhibition. Through their creations, the artists expressed personal visions and the untold stories of the communities they grew up in — many of them marginalised.

Veer Munshi’s 4x8-foot wooden sculpture, ‘Vetasta (Jhelum)’, exemplifies this spirit. Depicting life along the Jhelum river in Kashmir, the hand-painted blue and white woodwork celebrates the river as a metaphor for unity and continuity, transcending Indo-Pak borders. The endless flow of the river symbolises the continuity and harmony that rise above human-made divisions, acting as a powerful metaphor for how nature connects us despite the divides we create.