Dheeraj Khandelwal: Capturing emotion through the lens of nature and humanity

“Each photograph carries a piece of me, a piece of the love and effort I put into capturing the moment,” says Dheeraj Khandelwal, a self-taught photographer whose work transcends simple imagery. Grounded in visual storytelling, his compositions are not only beautiful but emotionally resonant. “The depth in a photograph is what resonates with the viewer,” he explains.

Originally from Chennai, Dheeraj’s journey into photography was far from conventional. A former IT professional and engineer, he switched careers in 2019 after realizing that his true calling lay in photography. “I felt stuck between my job and my calling,” he recalls.

His work reflects a delicate balance between humans and nature, urging viewers to look beyond commercially popularized versions of nature and seek a deeper connection. “True connection comes when you explore beyond the beaten path,” he says. Through his lens, Dheeraj calls on us to appreciate nature’s fragility and the need for conservation.