This exhibition in Hyderabad showcases growing forms and interpretations

Sculpting as a timeless medium, celebrates beauty, tells stories, and captures the essence of human history. Shapes of the Continuity, the latest exhibition by S D Hariprasad, explores the harmony between tradition and modernity in contemporary sculpture.

The exhibition’s title reflects Hariprasad’s artistic philosophy of evolution and transformation. “My work is rooted in the idea of continuity and the flow of energy. Shapes are always evolving, just like everything around us. My intention is to reflect this constant evolution, showing how forms move and transform over time. It’s about capturing the rhythm of change and growth,” he explains. A new aspect showcased in the exhibition is Hariprasad’s use of technology.