This exhibition in Hyderabad showcases growing forms and interpretations

Sculpting as a timeless medium, celebrates beauty, tells stories, and captures the essence of human history. Shapes of the Continuity, the latest exhibition by S D Hariprasad, explores the harmony between tradition and modernity in contemporary sculpture.
The exhibition’s title reflects Hariprasad’s artistic philosophy of evolution and transformation. “My work is rooted in the idea of continuity and the flow of energy. Shapes are always evolving, just like everything around us. My intention is to reflect this constant evolution, showing how forms move and transform over time. It’s about capturing the rhythm of change and growth,” he explains. A new aspect showcased in the exhibition is Hariprasad’s use of technology.
While deeply rooted in traditional stone-carving techniques inherited from his family, he incorporates machine assistance to achieve precision and refine textures. “It’s not a replacement for traditional methods but an adaptation — much like typing instead of writing. Technology makes the process more comfortable, allowing for adjustments and improvements while staying true to the art’s essence,” he shares.
Material selection plays a crucial role in Hariprasad’s sculptures. He sources stones like granite and marble locally from Andhra Pradesh, drawing on a deep connection to the region’s stone-carving legacy. Granite, known for its tensile strength, allows him to push boundaries, especially in larger works.
The curation process for Shapes of the Continuity involves a deliberate effort to balance artistic freedom with audience accessibility. The artist acknowledges that the audience often seeks to connect with their own ideas and interpretations. He elaborates that mature and informed viewers may not require guidance to appreciate the works but recognises that a lack of awareness about the creative process and material evolution often necessitates providing context.
The sculptures in Shapes of the Continuity blur the lines between physical reality and abstract thought, inviting viewers to ponder the passage of time and the continuum of existence.
Free entry. Till February 11, 11 am to 7 pm. At Kalakriti Art Gallery, Banjara Hills.