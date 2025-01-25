Michael Craig-Martin to Join Abhishek Poddar for an exclusive art talk at MAP Bengaluru

Art enthusiasts in Bengaluru are in for a treat as renowned contemporary conceptual artist Michael Craig-Martin joins Abhishek Poddar for an exclusive conversation at the Museum of Art & Photography (MAP) today.
Scheduled for 3 PM, the event promises an engaging exploration of Michael’s creative journey, celebrated for his vibrant, conceptual depictions of everyday objects. Known for transforming ordinary items into thought-provoking works of art, the acclaimed artist will share stories, inspirations, and insights into his unique artistic process.
The discussion will also reflect on Michael’s recent exhibition at the Royal Academy of Arts, London, which showcased his distinctive style and ability to reimagine the mundane.
Abhishek Poddar, a prominent figure in the art world and founder of MAP, will lead the conversation, delving into the ideas and experiences that shaped Michael’s groundbreaking works.
This rare opportunity to hear directly from one of contemporary art’s most influential figures is set to inspire both art connoisseurs and aspiring artists alike. Join the event at MAP to gain a deeper understanding of Michael’s extraordinary perspective and his remarkable contribution to the world of art.