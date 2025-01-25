Michael Craig-Martin to Join Abhishek Poddar for an exclusive art talk at MAP Bengaluru

Art enthusiasts in Bengaluru are in for a treat as renowned contemporary conceptual artist Michael Craig-Martin joins Abhishek Poddar for an exclusive conversation at the Museum of Art & Photography (MAP) today.

Scheduled for 3 PM, the event promises an engaging exploration of Michael’s creative journey, celebrated for his vibrant, conceptual depictions of everyday objects. Known for transforming ordinary items into thought-provoking works of art, the acclaimed artist will share stories, inspirations, and insights into his unique artistic process.