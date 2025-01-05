Expressions Podcast Episode 23: Art Collector Abhishek Poddar on museums and making invaluable artworks accessible to the people
His interest in art started in childhood and after years of planning, he set up the small-and-wonderful Museum of Art and Photography in Bengaluru, which is now at the heart of the city’s cultural circuit. He joins the Expressions Podcast with Neha to talk about his passions in art, the imperative in front of cultural institutions and the direction in which Indian philanthropy is headed.
